Supervisors hearing Dec. 12 on de-annexing property from Gilbert to Queen Creek

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 12 is slated to hold a hearing for the de-annexation of property from the Town of Gilbert into the Town of Queen Creek.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.

It is regarding ordinances filed to de-annex a 0.1633-acre parcel at Ocotillo Road and Power Road from the Town of Gilbert and annex the same to the Town of Queen Creek, according to the agenda.

“(A) county right-of-way or roadway may be annexed to an adjacent town by mutual consent of the governing bodies of the county and town if the property annexed is adjacent to the annexing town for the entire length of the annexation and if the town and county each approve the proposed annexation as a published agenda item at a regular public meeting of their governing bodies,” according to a document with the agenda.

Pursuant to § A.R.S. 9-471.02, convene the scheduled public hearing regarding ordinances filed to deannex a 0.1633 acre parcel located at Ocotillo Road and Power Road from the Town of Gilbert (Ordinance No. 2626) and annex to the Town of Queen Creek (Ordinance No. 671-18).

