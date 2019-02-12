Supervisors prepare to select Denny Barney’s replacement

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose the next supervisor to represent District 1 at its Wednesday, Feb. 13 meeting.

Denny Barney resigned from the position effective Feb. 1 to focus on his position as president and CEO of the East Valley Partnership.

District 1 includes the cities of Chandler, Gilbert, part of Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe and Ahwautukee.

The vote will take place at the end of the supervisor’s regular board meeting, 9:30 a.m. in the board auditorium, 201 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.