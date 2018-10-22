Supervisors slated to cancel mail election for Queen Creek Irrigation District

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 24 is slated to vote in a consent agenda to cancel a Nov. 13 mail-ballot election for the Queen Creek Irrigation District.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.

The irrigation district election was to fill a vacancy on the board of directors. Michael Gantzel is to be appointed director to fill his expired term, according to a letter to the county from the district’s attorney.

The appointed director is to serve a three-year term effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, or until his/her successor is elected and qualified. A person who is appointed pursuant to A.R.S. §16-410(A) is fully vested with the powers and duties of the office as if elected to that office, according to the agenda.

The other members of the board of directors are Newell Barney and Steve Sossaman. The district’s mailing address is 22725 E. Ocotillo Road, P.O. Box 690, Queen Creek, AZ 85142, according to a previous meeting agenda.

