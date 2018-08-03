Support group GriefShare meets at Calvary Chapel, helps bereaved

Thoughts and prayers are appreciated while grieving, but having a support group of those who understand what you’re going through really helps.

Calvary Chapel, 19248 E. San Tan Blvd. in Queen Creek, is hosting a GriefShare support group, 10 – 11:30 a.m., on Saturday’s beginning Aug. 4. The group offers help and encouragement after the death of a loved one, according to a press release.

“We know it hurts and we want to help,” said Cheryl McAlister by phone on Aug. 2, recommending those grieving to attend. “It’s normal to feel overwhelmed, but there’s hope and healing.”

After the unexpected death of her sister, she has found the support group beneficial in helping her process her grief among groups ranging from two to 15 people.

The church has been a setting for them to support each other in group there for several years, she said.

“It’s very painful and people don’t want to allow themselves to grieve,” Ms. McAlister stated. “You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.”

A nationwide organization, GriefShare is said to be a friendly, caring group of people offering solace and understanding to those experiencing one of life’s most difficult times. Thousands of groups meet weekly worldwide.

People can visit or join a group anytime, attend as many meetings as they wish, going to any session of the GriefShare group during the 13-week cycle, according to the website.

Seminars and support groups are led by people who understand the grieving process and want to help with resources including videos and workbooks to aid in recovering from a loss and rebuilding lives, the site added.

Encouraging emails are sent daily for a year with short, inspiring messages to provide practical information to the bereaved.

Call 480-988-2984; or go to griefshare.org for more information on meetings in your area.