Susan Brinegar new mortgage loan officer at Western State Bank

Susan Brinegar

Susan Brinegar recently joined Western State Bank as a mortgage loan officer in Chandler.

She looks forward to developing relationships with homebuyers and investors in the Chandler community, according to a release.

Ms. Brinegar has spent the last 17 years helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership. She said she enjoys helping people find their first, second or whichever home her customers are looking for, according to the release.

She is a member of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce and the Elks. Ms. Brinegar also volunteers for the Exchange Club, the Ostrich Festival and other local organizations. She is originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Sun Lakes.

Western State Bank is a 117-year-old, employee-owned, community bank with assets totaling over $1 billion. The bank offers full-banking services, investments and mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services. Western State Bank has locations in the Arizona communities of Chandler, Casa Grande, Mesa, Scottsdale, Sun City and Sun City West, and the North Dakota communities of Devils Lake, Fargo and West Fargo.

