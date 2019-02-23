Suspect in armed robbery of Queen Creek Circle K sought

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at Circle K, 21895 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The armed robbery occurred at 4 a.m. Feb. 18, MCSO said.

The male suspect appears to be Hispanic or Native American and 40 to 50 years old, according to MCSO.

He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jeans, a gray hoodie with white logo over his left chest and white tennis shoes. No vehicle was observed. He was last seen walking east on East Ocotillo Road at South Ellsworth Road, MCSO said.

If you know who this subject is or see him, call 602-876-8477 or 602-876 1011 and refer to Report No. IR19-004949.

