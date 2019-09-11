Suspicious death being investigated by Florence Police Department

William Lewis, who was found unconscious late Sept. 9 in a roadway in Florence, was transported to Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek, where he was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 10. (Florence Police Department)

Florence Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of William Lewis, 39, of Florence.

Officers received a 911 call at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 9 reporting that a male was laying in the roadway unconscious at South Park Street and Elliot Street in the Town of Florence, according to a release.

Officers arrived on scene, along with the Florence Fire Department. Mr. Lewis was transported to Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek and pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 10. His next of kin has been notified, Florence police said in the release.

It appears that Mr. Lewis had suffered blunt-force trauma to the back of his neck and shoulder areas, police said in the release.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the tip line at 520-868-8331.

