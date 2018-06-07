Taxation hearing precedes supervisors’ budget vote June 25

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will vote Monday, June 25, on its budget for the 2019 fiscal year, a $2.45 billion spending plan given tentative approval last month.

The board, which also governs the Flood Control, Library, and Stadium districts, will have a public hearing on the budget 10 a.m. June 25 in the Board of Supervisors’ Conference Room on the tenth floor at 301 W. Jefferson, Phoenix.

According to a release, the budget keeps the tax rate the same.

“The board does not control property values, but as the economy grows, property values increase, and some property owners may pay more in taxes as a result,” the release stated.

The “Truth in Taxation” hearing is required by law and provides Maricopa County taxpayers the opportunity to voice their opinion about the following proposed levies:

Primary property tax increase of $18,438,418 or 3.4 percent, which would raise primary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $135.43 to $140.09.

Secondary property tax increase of $3,134,816 or 5 percent, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $17.06 to $17.92. (Flood Control District)

Secondary property tax increase of $712,214 or 3.4 percent, which would increase secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home from $5.38 to $5.56. (Library District)

In accordance with state statute, the board of supervisors meets at a future date to vote on the final tax levy proposal. That meeting will be Monday, Aug. 20.

“Historically, Maricopa County receives 11 cents of every dollar paid in property taxes,” the release stated. “The county’s tax levy in FY 2019 is $146.6 million below the maximum amount allowed by state law, meaning the county collects less in taxes than it could.”

