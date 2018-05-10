Tech work affects San Tan Freeway travel this weekend

East Valley drivers should plan for overnight closures of the San Tan Freeway this weekend as the Arizona Department of Transportation continues work on a freeway management system.
The project, part of a $4 million technological effort to improve safety and traffic flow, will require northbound lanes of the San Tan to be closed between Elliot and Guadalupe roads 10 p.m. Friday, May 11, to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12. ADOT recommends using northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Guadalupe Road to access the freeway.
In addition, the westbound San Tan Freeway will be closed between Power and Higley roads 10 p.m. Saturday, May 12, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 13. The westbound on-ramps at Power and Hawes Road will be closed, and the state Route 24 ramp to westbound Loop 202 also will be closed.
The ADOT project information line is 855-712-8530.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.