Technical error prevents some Queen Creek water utility bills from being sent

The town of Queen Creek is notifying its water utility customers not to panic if they did not receive a statement in December.
“We experienced a technical error that resulted in a portion of our households not receiving their statement in December. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the town posted Dec. 26 on its website: queencreek.org.
The issue will not affect Autopay customers, whose accounts will be processed as normal, according to the posting.
“If you were not mailed a December statement, that amount will be on your January statement as a past due amount. You will NOT be charged any fees or penalties for the outstanding December charges. We apologize again for the inconvenience, and have resolved the issue so this does not occur in the future,” the town wrote in the post.
Customers who have questions or concerns are advised to call the town’s customer service department at 480-358-3000 during normal business hours — 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
The town’s Municipal Services Building is at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.