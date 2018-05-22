Tentative budget shows decreased spending, flat tax rate, money for Melendres Compliance

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2019, decreasing spending “year-over-year” without raising the tax rate.

According to a press release, while spending is expected to decrease 1.7 percent, the tax rate remains flat.

The public is welcome to comment on the tentative budget between now and the final vote scheduled for June 25.

“Maricopa County residents want to live in safe communities with a responsive government and a low tax burden,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Chucri, District 2, said in a prepared statement. “This budget is all about maximizing our resources to deliver on those promises for taxpayers.”

“The Board has prioritized leaner, more efficient government and the FY 2019 budget shows how those efforts are paying off,” said vice chairman Bill Gates, District 3, in a prepared statement. “Total spending is down nearly two percent from FY 2018; we have 500 fewer positions at the county than we did a decade ago; and we are, in many ways, providing better customer service than ever.”

The $2.45 billion budget keeps the tax rate flat from the previous year with 53.9 percent of the budget allocated for public safety, the release noted.

“When I joined the board in 2013, we spent 50 percent of our budget on public safety. Now it’s 54 percent,” supervisor Denny Barney, District 1, said in a prepared statement. “As demands on our criminal justice system have grown, we’ve had to be more efficient. That’s why we are investing in Smart Justice initiatives and new technology and putting increased focus this year on compliance with the Melendres order.”

The board approved an additional $3.2 million for compliance in the upcoming fiscal year, the release stated.

“We’re giving the Sheriff’s Office money for 26 additional staff members, focusing only on compliance,” said supervisor Clint Hickman, District 4. “And what we want in return is to make—and be credited for—consistent, measurable progress. Taxpayers need to be free of the financial burden of mandated, court-ordered Melendres-related costs that add up to millions of dollars every year.”

Maricopa County’s budget allocates the following board prioritized long-term investments:

$364 million for capital projects to include $35.5 million for a new Southeast Regional Justice Center, consolidating several, smaller Justice Courts with Adult Probation services

$4.7 million in new funds for the county parks system and continuing money for constructing a new jail intake facility and renovating the old Madison Street Jail

