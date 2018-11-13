Thanksgiving closes town offices, emergency services unaffected by holiday

Queen Creek town offices and the Recreation Annex will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, for Thanksgiving.

The closure will not affect any public safety or emergency services. Those experiencing a water, sewer or streets emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, Nov. 23, according to town officials. Residents will need to have their carts out by 6 a.m. that day.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; closed Friday through Sunday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Queen Creek Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the town’s free cooking oil recycling program. The used oil is collected and turned into biodiesel fuel, according to officials.

Collection barrels are available year-round at, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.

