The Independent Interview: Queen Creek Councilman Jeff Brown

As the Town of Queen Creek continues to emerge as a municipality shaped by managed growth, the Queen Creek Independent reached out to each member of the local governing board to better understand the mind of the elected leader.
Queen Creek Councilman Jeff Brown says while the local municipality has emerged from the doldrums of the Great Recession he and his fellow members of council continue to weigh every decision with an eye toward the future needs of the community.
Public safety remains Mr. Brown’s No. 1 priority, but says capital improvement projects and communication of those efforts in and around town is a focus for him during his current tenure atop the local dais.
From an evaluation of mistakes he has made and the lessons learned over the last year to his most proud moments serving the residents of Queen Creek, Mr. Brown offers insights into the inner-workings of Queen Creek Town Council.
In the Independent Interview, this is what he had to say:
•From the outside looking in, “Boomtown USA” might be the right moniker for the Town of Queen Creek nowadays. As an elected leader how is the furious demand of resident growth shaping your decisions atop the local dais?
It’s been a welcome change to come out of the depths of the recession a few years back, but while the pace has increased — the decision-making process hasn’t. My thoughts still with every decision are whether the item is in the long-term, best interests of the community. The big picture and how something will impact our town in the next 5, 10, 20 and 50 years are what guides my decisions.
•As an elected leader, what is your No. 1 priority as you serve the residents of the Town of Queen Creek?
Public Safety has been job No. 1 since I first ran for office and I can’t imagine a time when that will change. That said, improving our transportation network and making sure we’re financially sound and fiscally conservative are right behind.
•Over the last 12 months, what are you most proud of accomplishing during your current tenure as an elected leader?
So many things! A “AA” rating with “positive outlook” affirmation by S&P and Fitch, “Distinguished Budget Presentation” award. A partnership with MCDOT for Riggs Road, which will be a huge assist to our motoring public. The annexation of “J-Curve” properties that will provide significant tax revenues to our town and help expand the diversity of revenue sources, which helps prevent any need for property tax rate increases! We broke ground on Mansel Carter Oasis Park and I’m looking forward to later this year when residents get to drop a line in the water to catch fish. We opened two new firehouses and a public safety building for law enforcement. The list of things I’m proud to have played a role in is extensive!
•Over the last 12 months, what mistakes have you made as a leader and what did you learn from that experience?
In hindsight, I think that I personally could have done a better job communicating some of the timing aspects of our capital improvement projects as they relate to road improvements. We’re spending tens of millions of dollars every year on road improvements, but if I don’t share which projects are coming, in which order and why that order it can lead to confusion and worse, frustration. I’m working to make sure that I share more frequently!
•What do you think is the most important thing happening right now in the Town of Queen Creek?
Managing our growth, while concurrently having the proper and legal respect for the private property rights of land owners. Done right, I think we are very much able to grow to the build-out population while still retaining the small-town feel and flavor that is so important to so many of us.
•Looking toward the rest of this calendar year, as an elected leader, what you are looking most forward to?
The ribbon cuttings of course! We’ll be cutting ribbons on new road expansions, a new park, a bunch of new restaurants and stores. I’m looking forward to each of them and hope to see as many of our residents as possible at each.
•What is your approach to addressing residents’ needs and wants while maintaining a financially prudent municipal machine?
I’ve found that communication has been the key. I love to engage with our residents and often when approached with, “hey Jeff, why don’t we have xxxxxx yet?” I will try to understand how important that item or issue is to them, whether it’s a need or a want, how immediate that need or want is for them. After that, I’ll share any information I have that they might not be aware of and how it may play a role in the timing of the town fulfilling that need or want. People are very educated in our town and they are more than able to understand — just as they do in their own homes — how timing and planning are everything when it comes to fulfillment of needs or wants.