The salaries and benefits of Queen Creek leadership

The Queen Creek Independent on May 24 requested that the town provide the total salaries for the department heads, which they call “directors;” the amounts for benefits; and their photos.

To receive the information, the Independent was required on June 13 to e-mail a Freedom of Information Act request.

Listed in the order provided, the directors; titles; annual salaries; and the additional total amounts for FICA, Medicare, Arizona State Retirement System and medical benefits are:

Scott McCarty; finance director; $158,255; $44,387.

Christopher Anaradian; development services director; $156,438; $43,549.

Paul Gardner; utilities director; $152,744; $46,659.

Ronald Knight (retires effective June 30); fire chief; $152,033; $38,923.

Doreen Cott; economic development director; $146,122; $42,207.

Troy White; public works director; $141,125; $33,445.

Maureen Schubert, communications, marketing and recreation director; $141,042; $27,732.

To determine how much the town is paying to the Arizona State Retirement System fund for an individual, take the annual salary and multiply it by .118, or 11.8 percent.

