Thefts in Pinal County near QC reported Feb. 11-17 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Feb. 11-17 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Theft, reported at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 40600 block of North Gantzel Road.
  • Theft, reported at 7:39 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 1000 block of West Jamaica Way.
  • Theft, reported at 12:41 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.
  • Theft, reported at 1:08 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 1400 block of East Sweet Citrus Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 9:02 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 800 block of West Combs Road.
  • Theft, reported at 1:12 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.
  • Theft, reported at 6:31 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 32300 block of North Margaret Way.
  • Theft, reported at 2:36 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 3100 block of West Silver Creek Drive.
  • Theft, reported at 3:14 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 800 block of West Combs Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

