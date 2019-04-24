Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 11-15 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported April 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Theft of property, reported at 1:03 p.m. April 12 in the 36900 block of North Yellowstone Drive.
  • Theft of property, reported at 8:07 a.m. April 13 in the 900 block of East Desert Holly Drive.
  • Theft of property, shoplifting, reported at 4:07 p.m. April 13 in the 300 block of East Hunt Highway.
  • Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 2:12 p.m. April 14 in the 33700 block of North Gary Road.
  • Theft of property, shoplifting, reported at 1:16 p.m. April 15 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.
  • Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 7:13 p.m. April 15 in the 300 block of East Palamino Way.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

