Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 21-25 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported April 21-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft of property, reported at 11:04 p.m. April 21 in the 700 block of East Payton Street.

Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 9:56 a.m. April 21 in the 800 block of West Gascon Road.

Theft of property, shoplifting, reported at 1:52 p.m. April 23 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.

Theft of property, reported at 10:07 a.m. April 24 in the 2200 block of East Andalusian Loop.

Theft of property from a motor vehicle, reported at 7 p.m. April 24 in the 40600 block of North Jodi Drive.

Theft of property, reported at 2:43 p.m. April 25 in the 1100 block of East Canyon Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

