Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 21-25 to PCSO

May 8th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported April 21-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Theft of property, reported at 11:04 p.m. April 21 in the 700 block of East Payton Street.
  • Theft of property from motor vehicle, reported at 9:56 a.m. April 21 in the 800 block of West Gascon Road.
  • Theft of property, shoplifting, reported at 1:52 p.m. April 23 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.
  • Theft of property, reported at 10:07 a.m. April 24 in the 2200 block of East Andalusian Loop.
  • Theft of property from a motor vehicle, reported at 7 p.m. April 24 in the 40600 block of North Jodi Drive.
  • Theft of property, reported at 2:43 p.m. April 25 in the 1100 block of East Canyon Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie