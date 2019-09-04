Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 20-26 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Aug. 20-26 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 2:37 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway. 
  • Theft — property, reported at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 6100 block of West Hunt Highway. 
  • Theft of bicycle, reported at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 1800 block of East Desert Rose Trail. 
  • Theft — property, reported at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 40100 block of North Taylor Street. 
  • Theft of vehicle, reported at 7:59 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 5200 block of East Horse Thief Gulch Avenue. 
  • Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 100 block of West Combs Road. 
  • Theft — vehicle, reported at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 33800 block of North Windmill Run. 
  • Theft of property — shoplifting reported at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 2500 block of East Copper Mine Road. 
  • Theft — property, reported at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 100 block of West Combs Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.  

