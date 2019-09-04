Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 20-26 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Aug. 20-26 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 2:37 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.

Theft — property, reported at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 6100 block of West Hunt Highway.

Theft of bicycle, reported at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 1800 block of East Desert Rose Trail.

Theft — property, reported at 10:03 a.m. Aug. 21 in the 40100 block of North Taylor Street.

Theft of vehicle, reported at 7:59 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 5200 block of East Horse Thief Gulch Avenue.

Theft of property — shoplifting, reported at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 100 block of West Combs Road.

Theft — vehicle, reported at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 33800 block of North Windmill Run.

Theft of property — shoplifting reported at 3:25 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 2500 block of East Copper Mine Road.

Theft — property, reported at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 100 block of West Combs Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.