Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported July 11-15 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported July 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Theft — vehicle, reported at 4:18 p.m. July 11 in the 10800 block of East Wallflower Lane. 
  • Theft — property, reported at 10:08 p.m. July 11 at North Gary Boulevard and West Empire Road. 
  • Theft — bicycle, reported at 11:29 p.m. July 11 in the 2900 block of West Kristina Avenue. 
  • Theft — property, reported at 5:58 p.m. July 12 in the 40000 block of North Zampino Street. 
  • Theft — vehicle, unauthorized use, reported at 12:25 a.m. July 14 at East Silversmith Drive and North Stardust Trail. 
  • Theft — vehicle, reported at 8:22 p.m. July 14 in the 41200 block of North Cambria Drive. 
  • Theft — property from motor vehicle, reported at 12:44 p.m. July 15 in the 32900 block of North Madison Way Drive. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

