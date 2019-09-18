Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 3-8 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Sept. 3-8 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Property theft, reported at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 40000 block of North Westray Way.

Property theft, reported at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 30900 block of North Golf Club Drive.

Property theft, reported at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Property theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 9:32 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2200 block of West Camp River Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

