Thefts in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 3-8 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts near Queen Creek reported Sept. 3-8 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Property theft, reported at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 40000 block of North Westray Way. 
  • Property theft, reported at 10:39 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 30900 block of North Golf Club Drive. 
  • Property theft, reported at 11:21 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive. 
  • Property theft from a motor vehicle, reported at 9:32 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 2200 block of West Camp River Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.  

