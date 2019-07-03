Thefts involving vehicles in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 19-25 to PCSO

Jul 3rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts involving vehicles incidents near Queen Creek reported June 19-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 10:47 p.m. June 19 in the 300 block of East Embassy Drive. 
  • Theft — vehicle, reported at 10:11 a.m. June 20 in the 24600 block of North Oxen Road. 
  • Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 10:15 p.m. June 21 in the 2400 block of East Meadow Mist Lane. 
  • Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 1:19 p.m. June 23 in the 3100 block of East Bagdad Road. 
  • Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 8:57 a.m. June 25 in the 11200 block of East Primrose Court. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie