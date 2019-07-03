Thefts involving vehicles in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 19-25 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts involving vehicles incidents near Queen Creek reported June 19-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 10:47 p.m. June 19 in the 300 block of East Embassy Drive.

Theft — vehicle, reported at 10:11 a.m. June 20 in the 24600 block of North Oxen Road.

Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 10:15 p.m. June 21 in the 2400 block of East Meadow Mist Lane.

Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 1:19 p.m. June 23 in the 3100 block of East Bagdad Road.

Theft — property from vehicle, reported at 8:57 a.m. June 25 in the 11200 block of East Primrose Court.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

