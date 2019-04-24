Thefts reported in Queen Creek April 11-15 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of thefts reported April 11-15 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Theft, reported at 10:35 a.m. April 11 in the 21100 block of East Stoncrest Drive.

Theft, reported at 8:30 a.m. April 14 in the 21200 block of East Puesta Del Sol.

Theft, reported at 8:52 a.m. April 15 in the 21200 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Theft, reported at 11:19 a.m. April 15 in the 22300 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

