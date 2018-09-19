Thefts reported in Queen Creek Sept. 9-15 to MCSO



Above are the general locations of thefts reported Sept. 9-15 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

A theft at a convenience market, reported at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 21100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

A theft, reported at 12:17 p.m. Sept. 10 at South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road.

A theft, reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 20200 block of East Ocotillo Road.

A theft at a convenience market, reported at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 23400 block of South Power Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.