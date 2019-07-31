Thefts, shoplifting reported in Queen Creek July 11-15 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of shoplifting and thefts reported July 11-15 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Shoplifting, reported at 7:01 p.m. July 11 in the 21100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Theft, reported at 10:45 a.m. July 13 at South Sossaman Road and East Via Del Verde.

Shoplifting, reported at 4:50 p.m. July 13 in the 21500 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

Theft, reported at 10:39 p.m. July 14 in the 21400 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Theft from vehicle, reported at 12:52 p.m. July 15 at South 212th Place and East Rosa Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

