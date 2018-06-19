Thousands of teens take new MVD driving test online

Teenagers hoping to get their learners permit have been flocking to a new online test option introduced earlier this year by the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

About 23,000 online tests have been taken since the test’s introduction in March through May.

“To average nearly 8,000 online tests a month is phenomenal,” Jennifer Bowser-Richards, MVD stakeholder relations manager, stated in a release. “MVD serves about 7,300 people a day at our offices, so the Permit Test @ Home effectively creates another full business day for our offices. That means fewer people in line and continued improvement of customer service as we fulfill our mission to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road.”

Since launching the program an added safety message has been included in the process, according to the release. Prior to taking the test, a video reminding potential teen drivers about the dangers of texting and driving is shown. The video cannot be skipped.

“Our number one priority is safety,” Ms. Bowser-Richards stated. “Having thousands of teens and their parents watching this important message is a tremendous safety education tool. Parents and teenagers are having conversations about the dangers of distracted driving, which is timely because of a new state law taking effect in July that prohibits teen drivers from using a phone or smart device in a vehicle except in emergency situations.”

The Permit Test @ Home is available to parents by setting up a free personal AZ MVD Now account, which is accessed through ServiceArizona.com.

Potential drivers are still required to pass a road skills test prior to receiving a driver license, and all permit holders must drive with a licensed driver in the front seat, according to the release.

