Three women spearhead economic development in Queen Creek

With the goal of bringing investment to the community to increase the quality of life for residents and the experience for visitors, Doreen Cott, Jennifer Lindley and Marissa Garnett focus on business development in Queen Creek.

Ms. Garnett serves as the town’s economic development coordinator, facilitating investment in all areas of the town. She conducts research, planning and marketing efforts to attract new industries and assists existing businesses, according to a press release.

She is one of three in the state to be a certified economic developer through the International Economic Development Council and an Arizona Economic Development Professional through the Arizona Association for Economic Development. Her expertise is not only benefiting Queen Creek, she was recently appointed as the chair of the AAED Professional Education Committee.

Ms. Lindley serves as the downtown development manager, focusing on developing the downtown core, extending along Ellsworth Road from the Communiversity/Library, south of Ocotillo Road to the Queen Creek Wash.

Ms. Lindley is working to implement the vision of the Town Center Plan, growing the district in the heart of the downtown core that complements the culture and heritage of the community.

She is also sharing her knowledge beyond, as she was recently elected to the AAED Board of Directors. Ms. Lindley previously served as the chair of the AAED Awards Committee.

As the director of the Economic Development Department, Ms. Cott not only oversees Ms. Garnett and Ms. Lindley, she also manages the real estate division and Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre.

“We are fortunate to have skilled, committed and passionate team members working to support and attract businesses to Queen Creek,” Ms. Cott said in a prepared statement.

“Marissa and Jennifer continue to be leaders in the region and their hard work is reflected in the ongoing investment in our community.”

