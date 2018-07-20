Toll Brothers Arizona conducting Operation Backpack

Jul 20th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Toll Brothers Arizona is conducting Operation Backpack to benefit all Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona children in need.

In an effort to provide all Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona children with the back-to-school supplies they need to succeed, Toll Brothers Arizona is conducting Operation Backpack, a Valley-wide contributions drive, for the non-profit organization’s youth facing adversity.

Having the right school supplies is the first step to performing well in school, according to a release.

In Queen Creek, donations are being accepted at Dorada Estates, 17673 E. Bronco Drive, from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through July 29.

Unused, fully stocked backpacks or pencils, pens, rulers, notebooks, scissors and all things necessary for back-to-school are needed, according to the release.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes monitored matches between adult volunteers and youngsters, ages 6 through 18, according to the release.

For additional information, call Dorada Estates at 480-314-6777 or visit TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Arizona.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie