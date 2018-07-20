Toll Brothers Arizona conducting Operation Backpack

In an effort to provide all Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona children with the back-to-school supplies they need to succeed, Toll Brothers Arizona is conducting Operation Backpack, a Valley-wide contributions drive, for the non-profit organization’s youth facing adversity.

Having the right school supplies is the first step to performing well in school, according to a release.

In Queen Creek, donations are being accepted at Dorada Estates, 17673 E. Bronco Drive, from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through July 29.

Unused, fully stocked backpacks or pencils, pens, rulers, notebooks, scissors and all things necessary for back-to-school are needed, according to the release.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes monitored matches between adult volunteers and youngsters, ages 6 through 18, according to the release.

For additional information, call Dorada Estates at 480-314-6777 or visit TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Arizona.

