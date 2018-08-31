Town advises early arrival Saturday for Mansel Carter park opening

The opening of Mansel Carter Oasis Park, Queen Creek’s new 48-acre community park, will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and town officials advise those planning to attend to allow extra travel time.

Located at 19535 E. Appleby Road, driving access to the park is off Appleby from Sossaman, officials stated in a release.

Parking will be available onsite, with overflow parking just west of the park. Residents are encouraged to join the festivities by walking or riding the Queen Creek Wash trail.

A ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. will be followed by grand opening festivities 8-11 a.m.

The grand opening will include free activities throughout the park highlighting the various amenities. Food and drink will be available for purchase during the grand opening event.

Fishing will not be available until the lake is stocked in late September, town officials stated.

