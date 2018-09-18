Town cautions motorists to drive with care during construction work

Several road projects in Queen Creek are scheduled to be completed this month, but town officials advise motorists to remain cautious while construction work continues.

Riggs Road drivers will experience eastbound and westbound lane shifts for road improvements from Power to Hawes roads daily though Monday, Nov. 12. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will occur as the road is being repaired through Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Cloud Road widening project was scheduled for completion Sunday, Sept. 16. Ironwood Road southbound lane shifts will be required daily through Friday, Sept. 28, at Ocotillo Road for driveway installation. Gas line installation will require eastbound and westbound lane shifts along Germann Road from Ellsworth to Crismon roads through Friday, Sept. 28. Grading work will require road shoulder closures at Ocotillo Road and Signal Butte through Friday, Sept. 28. Ocotillo Road’s eastbound shoulder will be closed at Prince Avenues for curb and gutter work through Friday, 28. Power Road northbound and Chandler Heights westbound lane shifts will be required at the intersection for right turn lane installation through Friday, Sept. 28. Pothole work will cause lanes shifts along Cloud Road eastbound and westbound between Signal Butte and Rittenhouse roads, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26. Rittenhouse Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Pickett Street will be required for work, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Town officials stated that due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

