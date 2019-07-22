Town Council approves committee appointments

Queen Creek Councilmembers Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant at a recent Town Council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

During the July 17 council meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council reappointed Dru Alberti, Daniel Babcock, Adam NeVille, Michael Shirley and Sylva Tarin to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The council also appointed Eduardo Balli and Cindy Barnes and reappointed Spence Hale and Susan Denton to the Transportation Advisory Committee. Each member will serve a two-year term.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee offers assistance and advice to town staff and acts in an advisory capacity to the Town Council in the development and review of goals and objectives for parks, trails and open spaces in Queen Creek, as well as recreational programs and events. For more information about the Town’s parks, trails, recreation opportunities and events, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation, according to a release.

The purpose of the Transportation Advisory Committee is to review the town’s transportation planning efforts (including the Capital Improvement Program) and to serve as ambassadors to residents on all things related to transportation. TAC meets monthly to discuss transportation-related projects and programs, and makes recommendations to the Town Council on those matters, the release states.

For more information about roadway improvements, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead. For updates on traffic restrictions, sign up for weekly traffic alerts at QueenCreek.org/eNews.

If you are interested in serving on a board or commission, please complete a notice of interest form at queencreek.org. Forms remain on file for 12 months. To stay updated on town news and events, follow Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.