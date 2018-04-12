Town council considering lawsuit against San Tan Valley incorporation petitions

The council is to meet this evening to vote on instructing the town’s attorney to file a lawsuit challenging the filing of petitions for incorporation of San Tan Valley in adjacent Pinal County.
A special session is to be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in the Queen Creek Town Council Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The council is slated to first meet in a closed-door executive session, not open to the public, in the Ironwood Conference Room in the Community Chambers Building. There the council is to consult with the town’s attorney for legal advice, to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorneys regarding a potential lawsuit related to the incorporation petitions filed by the San Tan Valley Committee.
On April 4 the Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee submitted more than 5,000 signatures from San Tan Valley citizens asking the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to call an election. They are asking that more than 100,000 people form their own local government.
The steering committee has not responded to several e-mails from the Queen Creek Independent seeking information, including what the boundaries are of the proposed community.
According to an October 2017 story, the proposed San Tan Valley municipal boundaries were to be Germann Road on the north, Meridian on the west, Phillips and various smaller streets on the south and Central Arizona Project canal and Attaway on the east.
