Town Council gives staff go-ahead to purchase Hunt Highway property

The Queen Creek town manager, attorney and clerk now have permission to pursue the purchase of property off Hunt Highway for future road improvements as part of the Ellsworth Road from Empire Road to Hunt Highway Project.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the change on consent giving authorization and direction to the town manager, attorney and clerk to “take any and all action necessary” by signing documents, pay any and all fees to acquire real property at 6079 W. Hunt Highway.

The approval came Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the council’s regular meeting at the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

This resolution adds an additional parcel of land that wasn’t included as part of a previous resolution from about a year ago that allowed for the trio of town staffers to purchase land along Hunt Highway.

The road project will include roadway improvement on Hunt Highway for about 2,300 feet south of Empire Boulevard. It will also include improvements for about 1,400 feet on Empire Boulevard.

Those improvements include roadway widening, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, sidewalk landscape and irrigation, street light conduit, traffic signals on Hunt Highway and a box culvert crossing at Sonoqui Wash on the south side of Empire Boulevard.

There will also be water and sewer improvements to support a new development south of Empire Boulevard.