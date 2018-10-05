Town Council: ‘Look. Listen. Learn.’ during Fire Prevention Week

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department is joining forces with the National Fire Protection Association during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13.

The message from the department and association urges residents: Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.

“The campaign focuses on three basic, but essential steps to reduce the likelihood of having a fire, and how to escape safely in the event of one,” according to a release.

Look. Take a good look around homes to identify potential fire hazards and take care of them.

Listen. When a smoke alarm sounds, leave the house for a designated outside meeting place that is a safe distance from the home.

Learn. There should be two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily and are free of clutter.

“Escape planning and practice before a fire can be the life-saving difference when seconds count,” stated Queen Creek Fire and Medical Chief Vance Gray.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use in all situations, not just in your home. No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The mayor and council recently declared Oct. 7-13 Fire Prevention Awareness Week, and throughout the month, QCFMD will be visiting third-graders in the community.

Firefighters will work with the children to teach them the importance of smoke alarms, general fire safety, pool safety the importance of helmets and exit drills.

QCFMD also will visit preschools to introduce children to firefighters.

To schedule a visit, call 480-358-3360.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.