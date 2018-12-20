Town council OKs pre-annexation agreements with Trilogy Encanterra

Pre-annexation development and water-exchange agreements with Trilogy Encanterra Construction were recently approved by Queen Creek Town Council.

The agreements are in relation to the Encanterra master-planned residential and commercial project south and east of Combs and Gantzel roads. The development at build-out will have an estimated 2,700 residents, according to town documents.

The agreements were approved 7-0 as part of a consent agenda Dec. 5.

In addition to the agreements, the vote authorized the town manager and town attorney to approve and agree to subsequent minor changes in the agreements as necessary to “effectuate the transactions contemplated therein,” according to the agenda.

The proposed Encanterra annexation (case P18-0103) includes approximately 755 acres comprising numerous parcels. There are approximately 2,320 residential units approved in the Encanterra master planned community, according to a memo to the council from Brett Burningham, interim development services director; Paul Gardner, utilities director; and Scott McCarty, finance director.

In early 2018, residents within the Encanterra community expressed an interest in annexing into the Town of Queen Creek. On March 26, representatives from the town met with Encanterra residents to answer questions regarding town services.

Leah Gumm submitted an annexation application on June 5 and the annexation process was formally initiated. The date for final consideration of the annexation application is estimated to be in April when the applicant has gathered a sufficient number of signatures, according to the memo.

The approved pre-annexation development agreement identifies obligations of the property owners as well as the town. It is binding to future owners, their partners or other project participants, as well as future town councils and employees of the town.

The water-exchange agreement provides for several options that will allow the town to meet estimated future water needs. It provides the town with up to 3,000 gallons per day of reclaimed water and permanent facilities to recharge surface water, reclaimed water or other effluent, according to the memo.

“In turn, the town will provide Trilogy high-quality recovered groundwater that will result in lower operating and maintenance costs for the community and additional recreational benefits,” it states.

