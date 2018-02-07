Town council to review commercial replat, honor Horseshoe Park’s Guenther prior to deployment

The Queen Creek Town Council will address changes in local business matters, a major intersection and to a staff member, among other matters, when it conducts its regular meeting Wednesday, Feb. 7.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings and ceremonial matters are not heard until after 7 p.m.
Queen Creek Fiesta replat
The consent agenda includes possible action on a proposed replat of the Queen Creek Fiesta commercial center between Ellsworth and Ellsworth Loop roads and Victoria Lane and Maya Road. Developer Queen Creek Fiesta LLC, is requesting approval from the town council to reconfigure five lots into three lots to accommodate new commercial development.
As part of the request, four lots and the old residential property along Ellsworth Road would be reconfigured into three new lots. Of those, one would be a fitness center; the remaining two would be used for commercial shops.
The retail shopping center is currently home to Someburros and Raising Cane’s restaurants and AAMCO automotive center. Ground has broken on the Planet Fitness. Nando’s Mexican Cafe is planned for future development.
If the town denies the request, the commercial subdivision may not be fully developed at this time, according to a staff report in the council information packet.
The complete agenda and packet may be viewed online at queencreek.org.
Ellsworth/Queen Creek Road intersection
The consent agenda also includes possible action that would enable the town to start construction on the second phase of roadway improvements planned to the intersection of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.
Town staff, according to the staff report, is recommending the town council approve a joint development agreement between the town, and Ellsworth & Queen Creek LLC, regarding work to develop the intersection.
Ellsworth & Queen Creek LLC, consists of the Aspen Group and Newquist Commercial Development, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The agreement would guide the town and developer of the private party on the northeast corner of that intersection to work concurrently to make certain street improvements and to underground conversion improvements.
The objective of the agreement is to facilitate construction efforts by both entities, according to the staff report.
Working concurrently should minimize traffic control impacts during construction and reduce overall costs, according to the report.
If approved at the council meeting, construction to realign and soften the Ellsworth Loop/Ellsworth Road curve at the Queen Creek Road intersection could start as early as Feb. 20, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said during an interview.
Honoring Army Reservist
As part of its ceremonial matters, the town council will honor Dereck Guenther, a maintenance and operations specialist for Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, prior to his deployment in March to the Middle East. Mr. Guenther is in the Army Reserve and being deployed to Kuwait, Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.
Mr. Guenther is the most recent Queen Creek employee to serve in the military. Dallas Pardo, a firefighter/paramedic for the Queen Creek Fire and Medical, was deployed in December for one year to Guantanamo Bay with his Arizona Army National Guard unit.
Mr. Pardo was recognized for his service by the town council during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. He has worked for Queen Creek Fire and Medical since November 2015.
Other item of note:
The town council during its ceremonial matters also will recognize February as Go Red for Women Month, an effort by the American Heart Association to educate the public about the dangers of heart disease in women.
To help raise awareness of the issue, Queen Creek councilwomen Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley will wear red to the meeting, Ms. Oliphant said during a phone interview.
“Did you know heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women?” Ms. Oliphant asked. “I have always thought of a heart attack being a man’s disease — I don’t know why. I need to start paying attention to this.”
The town council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard until after 7 p.m.
Meetings are open to the public. Time is allotted at regular session meetings for anyone to address the council regarding items not on the agenda and during public hearings.
Agendas may be viewed and meetings may be streamed online on the town’s website at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/town-council.
