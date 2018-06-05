Town delivers dust pollution message

Queen Creek encourages residents to reduce dust pollution in the community and region and is using this week to spread the message.

Dust Awareness Week aims to educate residents on the health issues associated with dust pollution and offers actions they can take to help improve air quality.

“Tiny particles of dust are a direct irritant to lung tissue. In addition to triggering asthma and other respiratory symptoms, it can damage the lungs from exposure over long periods of time,” according to a release from the town.

During Dust Awareness Week and throughout the year, officials encourage individuals to, among other things, avoid using leaf blowers, drive slowly on unpaved roads, maintain landscapes by covering loose dirt with vegetation or gravel and ride Off Highway Vehicles in appropriate areas.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.