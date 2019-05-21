Town Hall for Johnson Utilities wastewater customers May 23 in San Tan Valley

A town hall meeting has been scheduled to hear from residents of San Tan Valley regarding Johnson Utilities LLC on its wastewater treatment plant and related items.

The town hall starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Central Arizona College, San Tan Valley Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Rod.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear from residents and stakeholders in San Tan Valley regarding the previous issues of odor complaints, hydrogen sulfide, water quality, sewage capacity, sanitary sewer overflows, new sewer connections and other matters related to the Section 11 Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to a release.

In 2018 the Arizona Corporation Commission conducted an investigation of Johnson Utilities and voted to appoint an interim manager to assume operational control over the utility. The Arizona Corporation Commission also voted to institute restrictions on new water and sewer connections, until infrastructure improvements could be made, or new capacity could be managed, according to the release.

The town hall will present Johnson Utilities customers and other stakeholders in San Tan Valley an opportunity to provide an update on these and any other related issues, in advance of the coming summer months.

Additional town hall sessions have been tentatively scheduled for June 18 and 20 to hear from consumers regarding other sections of Johnson Utilities’ service territory and wastewater treatment plants. More information regarding these meetings will follow.

The May 23 meeting will be a listening session only. Because there are ongoing cases at the Arizona Corporation Commission, Commissioner Andy Tobin will not be able to answer specific questions; he will only be able to listen to comments and concerns.

EPCOR Water Arizona, internal commission staff and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Water Quality Division may be present to answer questions from the public.

To view the monthly status updates filed by Johnson Utilities’ interim manager, visit http://edocket.azcc.gov and search for docket number WS-02987A-18-0050.

