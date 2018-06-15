Town helps motorists map out travel plans during road work

Drivers in Queen Creek should watch out for several road restrictions over the next week at more than a dozen locations throughout town.

According to the latest town updates, road improvements, utility work and other projects will affect traffic at the following locations:

Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for asphalt removal and paving. Work will take place 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, July 13. Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane will be necessary for utility work, 24 hours daily through Friday, June 22. Roadway improvements will result in lane shifts along eastbound and westbound Riggs Road from Power to Hawes roads, 24 hours daily until Saturday June 30. Also, there will be an eastbound closure at Sossaman Road for improvements, 5 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23. Sossaman Road’s northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted from Via Park Street to Indiana Avenue for roadway improvements, 24 hours until Saturday, June 30. Power Road northbound shoulder work between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will take place for road improvements, 24 hours through Friday, June 29. Lane shifts at 188th Street northbound and southbound at Ryan Road will be required for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. until Sunday, June 17. Ellsworth Avenue will be closed between Ellsworth Road and old Hunt Highway for road improvements, Tuesday, June 19, until – Monday, July 9. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane closure at Via De Palmas will take place for guard rail repair over Queen Creek wash, 24 hours, Monday, June 18, to Friday June 29. Flaggers will be present. Victoria Lane eastbound and westbound will require lanes shifts at Ellsworth Road for boring, 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. through Friday, June 22. Ocotillo Road westbound lane shifts between Prince and Ironwood roads will be required for grading, concrete and paving work, 24 hours through Sunday, June 17. Utility work will result in westbound lane shifts on Rittenhouse Road at 211th Way, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, June 18-Sunday, July 1. Ellsworth Road southbound will face lane shifts at Fulton Parkway for a gateway quarter approach main, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, June 18-Friday, June. 29. Town officials also stated that northbound and southbound lane shifts will be required at various locations – Ellsworth Loop, Sossaman, Rittenhouse and Queen Creek roads – for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, June 18-Friday, June 29.

