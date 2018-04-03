Town invites bike riders to Cycle the Creek

Apr 3rd, 2018

Cycle the Creek will begin at Founders’ Park on Saturday, April 14. (Submitted photo)

Valley Bike Month will be celebrated Saturday, April 14, with the town’s second Cycle the Creek event starting at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.

The free 5-mile community bike event begins 7:30 a.m. with check-in. The ride starts 9 a.m.

The ride will take place on the Queen Creek Wash Trail and, while the trail will remain open to the public, users should plan for increased traffic from Ellsworth Road west to Sossaman Road, town officials stated in a release.

Participants should obtain their Permit to Fun and take part in activities along the route, including a rock dodge, slow race and “bike wash.” Those who visit all stops will receive a Cycle the Creek bike plate, limited to the first 250 participants.

The event is open to all ages and all skill levels, and officials advise the course includes water and bathroom stops along the way.

Riders must bring their own bikes and are encouraged to wear bike helmets.

For more about the event, visit QueenCreek.org/CycleTheCreek.

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

