Town of Queen Creek celebrates Public Works Week

Employees in public works at the Town of Queen Creek work on streets, traffic engineering, solid waste, recycling, facility maintenance, the capital improvement program, fleet and municipal grounds. (Town of Queen Creek)

The Town of Queen Creek is celebrating Public Works Week May 19-25.

With the theme “It Starts Here,” Public Works Week is a reminder of the important, core functions the professionals in the public works field provide on a daily basis including streets, traffic engineering, solid waste, recycling, facility maintenance, the capital improvement program, fleet and municipal grounds.

The department is not only committed to safety and quality customer service, its employees also work to improve efficiencies within the department and throughout the town, according to a release. Highlights of the town’s public works department in 2018 include:

Secured $20 million in partnerships for key capital improvements including roadways, washes and drainage;

the environmental division received the Recycling Excellence award from the Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Municipality of the Year Award from the Solid Waste Association of North America;

the maintenance division installed LED fixtures in the Recreation Annex, reducing the cost of electric by 75% and requiring less maintenance;

completed the Crismon Road extension and began improvements to Power Road, Riggs Road and Ellsworth Road;

and conducted 730 playground safety inspections, replaced 1,860 square feet of sidewalk, and various street repairs to improve safety for residents and visitors.

The Public Works Department provides such a wide array of services, it impacts all five strategic priorities identified in the town’s corporate strategic plan. From fixing roadways and maintaining parks, to ensuring hazardous materials are properly disposed of, the town’s public works department is essential to the success of the community, the release states.

The town’s public works department strives to efficiently plan for, contract, operate and maintain all infrastructure, traffic control systems, town buildings, and equipment to provide excellent service, and to enhance the quality of life to the community in a cost-effective manner, it states.

Go to QueenCreek.org/PublicWorks.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.