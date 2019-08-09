Town of Queen Creek receives Silver Telly Award

The Town of Queen Creek’s recruitment video received the Silver Telly Award in the General Recruitment category. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, in both the private and public sectors.

Queen Creek Pride, produced by Hire Story, is one of four recruitment videos showcasing the town’s culture, the benefits of living and working in Queen Creek and the Public Works and Fire & Medical departments, according to a release.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“Our employees are the town’s greatest asset,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “Having the professional and dedicated employees share why they enjoy their work is a fantastic way to showcase how the Town strives to be a best place to work. This award is a testament to the great work that our employees do each and every day.”

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry the Telly Awards celebrates, the release states.

For more information about current job opportunities with the Town of Queen Creek, go to QueenCreek.org/jobs. To stay updated on events and activities in the community follow the Town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.