Town of Queen Creek recognized as ‘Best Place To Work’

Queen Creek’s workplace culture and commitment to employees helped the town rank as one of the top 20 Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year.

Recognizing more than 100 businesses in five categories, the Town of Queen Creek ranked 11th in the mid-sized category (99 to 249 employees) and was once again the only government entity recognized in any of the categories, according to a release.

“The Town of Queen Creek is consistently named a ‘Best Place To Work’ due to our people, our environment and our community,” Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross said in the release.

“We have a very dynamic and exciting environment here with a lot of change. Our staff is a great reflection of the values of our community. Every day we strive to implement service excellence, innovation and collaboration for our community.”

Based entirely on employee feedback, the award honors companies and organizations that provide a positive working environment. The voluntary survey also provided an opportunity for employees to provide feedback and share their opinions, according to the release.

“We have the best staff in the Valley,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release.

“So it’s not a surprise that we continue to be recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work.’ We couldn’t fulfill our vision for the community without the talented staff working each day to serve the people of Queen Creek.”

