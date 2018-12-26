Town offers 2 days for recycling Christmas trees, more

Queen Creek residents can dispose of their Christmas trees, electronics and paint at the town’s free recycling drop-off events on Saturday, Jan. 5 and 12.

The town’s Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th St., will be accepting items 8 a.m.-noon both days.

The following items will be accepted:

Christmas trees: remove all decorations.

Electronics: computers and computer keyboards, monitors, hard drives, power cords, televisions, VCRs, etc.

Appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers.

Paint: latex or water-based in original containers with closed lid (containers cannot exceed 5 gallons.

The free recycling drop-off event is being offered in partnership with Right Away Disposal for residents who receive town trash and recycling services, according to a release. Participants must bring a current copy of their Town of Queen Creek utility bill (hard copy or electronic).

The town also offers year-round recycling for used cooking oil at Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.

