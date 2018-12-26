Town offers 2 days for recycling Christmas trees, more

Dec 26th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Queen Creek residents can dispose of their Christmas trees, electronics and paint at the town’s free recycling drop-off events on Saturday, Jan. 5 and 12.

The town’s Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th St., will be accepting items 8 a.m.-noon both days.

The following items will be accepted:

  • Christmas trees: remove all decorations.
  • Electronics: computers and computer keyboards, monitors, hard drives, power cords, televisions, VCRs, etc.
  • Appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers.
  • Paint: latex or water-based in original containers with closed lid (containers cannot exceed 5 gallons.

The free recycling drop-off event is being offered in partnership with Right Away Disposal for residents who receive town trash and recycling services, according to a release. Participants must bring a current copy of their Town of Queen Creek utility bill (hard copy or electronic).

The town also offers year-round recycling for used cooking oil at Fire Station 2, 24787 S. Sossaman Road.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie