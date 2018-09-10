Town offers sweet deal for Halloween candy donations

Queen Creek is seeking candy donations from the community for its annual Halloween event.

Trunk or Treat, presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, will take place 5‐9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.

Last year, thousands of pieces of candy were distributed on Trunk or Treat Street and, to keep up with the growing demand of trick-or-treaters, the recreation division is conducting a candy drive.

Those who donate a bag of candy through Friday, Oct. 12, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, will have a chance to win one of five grand prize Trunk or Treat VIP Experiences, according to a release.

The VIP Experience will include four no-wait-in-line wristbands for the Trunk or Treat Street experience, $20 in carnival tickets and one reserved parking pass. Winners will be contacted on Monday, Oct. 15. Earn a raffle ticket for every 1-pound bag of unopened, individually wrapped candy donated.

A limited number of VIP Experiences will also be available for purchase at the Recreation Annex for $40 through Oct. 12, or until supplies run out. Everyone using the front-of-line VIP experience must have a wristband, regardless of age, town officials stated.

During Trunk or Treat, children trick‐or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on Trunk or Treat Street to get their bags filled with goodies.

There also will be carnival games, a pet costume contest, escape rooms, food, vendors and other Halloween attractions.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or questions, contact Erica Perez at 480-358-3719.

