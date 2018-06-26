Town offices close for Independence Day

Town of Queen Creek offices and the Recreation Annex will close on Wednesday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day.

The closure will not affect any public safety or emergency services. Residents who have a water, sewer or street emergency during the closure should call 480-358-3131.

Trash and recycling services for residents in Zone 2 will be delayed until Thursday, July 5, and Zone 3 will be delayed until Friday, July 6. Bulk trash services for Zone 1 will be delayed until Thursday, July 5.

Normal business hours for the town are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Regular business hours for the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday.

Town officials remind residents that legal fireworks are only permitted within town limits through Friday, July 6. For more, QueenCreek.org/Fireworks.

