Town of Queen Creek: Support your community by shopping local

Officials encourage residents to participate in Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25
The holiday season is all about giving, and shopping local gives back to your community.
When you shop and dine in Queen Creek, you support community programs and services such as parks, recreation programs and public safety. Staying local keeps your tax dollars in Queen Creek, helping the economy, schools and roads.
Partnering with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, the town is encouraging residents to participate in Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 25. The campaign encourages people to shop at small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Be aware, stay safe when shopping, warns sheriff’s office
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) District 6—Queen Creek encourages residents to stay alert while shopping.
MCSO offers the following tips:
- Bring only the cash and credit cards you need. Keep cash separate from ID and credit cards.
- Be alert. Your purse or wallet may be a target in crowded shopping areas. Be wary of those creating distractions.
- Limit the use of cell phones and other devices when in public areas. Your awareness level is compromised.
- Use ATMs located in well-lit areas and only withdraw the amount of cash you need.
- Protect your PIN by shielding the ATM keypad and do not throw your ATM receipt away.
- When shopping online, only do business with companies you know and only shop at secure websites.
- Check your credit card and bank statements regularly for fraudulent use; report any fraudulent charges to your bank, the credit bureaus and law enforcement.
With the variety of local retail and restaurant options available, shopping Queen Creek has never been easier. Help invest in your community and support neighborhood businesses by staying in Queen Creek to make your purchases.
Not only does shopping local support the town, it also supports your local businesses, so while you’re out shopping, give the gift of your business to Queen Creek this holiday season.
For additional information about Shop the QC program, visit QueenCreek.org/ShopQC.
To stay updated on news and events follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.