Town residents outside Maricopa County can get library cards, council decides in 5-2 vote

The town council on April 4 voted 5-2 to approve an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement and spend $19,577 for library cards to be given to Queen Creek residents outside of Maricopa County.
The library at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek is operated by the Maricopa County Library District.
With this payment, the library district agrees to issue free library cards for residents who live within the incorporated town limits and outside of Maricopa County, Tracy Corman, assistant to the town manager, said in a memo to the council.
Voting in favor were Mayor Gail Barney and council members Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant. Opposed were Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council member Jake Hoffman.
“I just wanted to … let our new neighbors in Ironwood Crossing know I am going to be voting no on this,” Councilman Hoffman said prior to the vote.
The town council on March 7 voted unanimously to approve an annexation of several commercial businesses, undeveloped land and the Ironwood Crossing community on approximately 1,485 acres between Meridian and Ironwood and Ocotillo and Germann roads.
The area sits in Pinal County.
“It is not that I don’t love you. It is not that I don’t like that you’re in town,” Councilman Hoffman said. “I applaud it if it passes… but the reality of the situation is that Pinal County is collecting tax revenue from you as Pinal residents and they’re not providing library services.”
The council earlier in the meeting met in a closed-door executive session to in part discuss and consult with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding the agreement with Maricopa County and Pinal County for library services to Pinal County residents.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is to vote on the IGA at a meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 11. It will be held in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.
The existing intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Library District for library operations at the Queen Creek Library expires on June 30, 2022, Ms. Corman said in the memo to the town council.
The town provides the library building and is responsible for operations and maintenance of the building, including: payment of utility services, insurance, janitorial services, and maintenance of the building and landscaping.
The library district is responsible for providing library services, including programs, administration, staffing, equipment, books, computers and other materials necessary for the provision of library services, she said.
“Because Maricopa County uses property taxes to pay for the library operations, anyone who lives outside of Maricopa County is required to pay an annual fee of $50 to obtain a library card,” Mr. Corman said.
“Under this system, town residents who live in Pinal County are required to pay the fee for to obtain a library card at the Queen Creek Library,” she said.
“In order to provide fair access to Queen Creek Branch Library cards for all town residents, under the proposed second amendment to the IGA the town will pay the Maricopa County Library District the amount of MCLD taxes that property owners within the incorporated town limits and in Pinal County would otherwise pay if they were located in Maricopa County,” Ms. Corman said.
Maricopa County Library District’s practice is that when cities and towns under an IGA with the library district reach 50,000 in population, they begin to pay for the costs of operating the library, she said.
“It is projected that the town will reach a population of 50,000 prior to the expiration date of the current IGA. When the IGA expires in 2022, if the town’s population is 50,000 or above, a new IGA would be negotiated that would include the town taking over the costs for providing library services,” she said.
“As a point of reference, the library district has budgeted approximately $1.2 million in fiscal year 2018 for library services at the Queen Creek library,” Ms. Corman said.
