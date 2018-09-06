Queen Creek residents can comment on the Stormwater Management plan online through Tuesday, Sept. 18. (Illustration/Town of Queen Creek)
Queen Creek is looking for public input on its Stormwater Management Plan as part of the permitting process required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The SWMP identifies ways to protect water resources by focusing on pollution prevention efforts within six federally required elements, according to town officials.
Those elements are:
- Public Education and Outreach.
- Public Involvement and Participation.
- Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination.
- Construction Activity Stormwater Runoff Control.
- Post Construction Stormwater Management in New Development and Redevelopment.
- Pollution Prevention and Good Housekeeping for Municipal Facilities and Operations.
Information about the SWMP is available on the Town’s website at QueenCreek.org/Stormwater.
Online input is being accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Town seeks public comments on Stormwater Management Plan update
