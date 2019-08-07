Traffic delays expected at Ellsworth Elementary, Combs Middle School

The areas where manholes are to be worked on. (Submitted graphic)

Starting Thursday, Aug. 8, San Tan Valley drivers can expect traffic delays on Pecan Creek Drive due to a manhole-rehabilitation project by the Pinal County Public Works Department.

The project will include lane restrictions as well as speed reductions in the areas depicted on the map above, according to a release.

Families attending Ellsworth Elementary and Combs Middle School will be impacted by the delays, particularly during high-volume times such as school arrival and dismissal.

The project is anticipated to last through Aug. 12, and motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time due to traffic delays.

For more information on current or upcoming road construction, go to the Pinal County Public Works website at pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/RoadMaintenance/Pages/RoadWork.aspx.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.