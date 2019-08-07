Traffic delays expected at Ellsworth Elementary, Combs Middle School

Aug 7th, 2019 · by · Comments:
The areas where manholes are to be worked on. (Submitted graphic)

Starting Thursday, Aug. 8, San Tan Valley drivers can expect traffic delays on Pecan Creek Drive due to a manhole-rehabilitation project by the Pinal County Public Works Department.

The project will include lane restrictions as well as speed reductions in the areas depicted on the map above, according to a release.

Families attending Ellsworth Elementary and Combs Middle School will be impacted by the delays, particularly during high-volume times such as school arrival and dismissal.

The project is anticipated to last through Aug. 12, and motorists are encouraged to plan for extra travel time due to traffic delays.

For more information on current or upcoming road construction, go to the Pinal County Public Works website at pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/RoadMaintenance/Pages/RoadWork.aspx.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie