Traffic tech work closes parts of Santan Freeway this weekend

Sections of the Loop 202 in east Mesa and Gilbert will be closed for part of this weekend while construction crews install traffic technology, including cameras and traffic-flow sensors along the freeway. ADOT advises drivers should allow extra travel time and use available detours while the following restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 202 will be closed between Williams Field and Higley roads 10 p.m. Friday, March 30, to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 31. Drivers should consider using eastbound Williams Field Road to northbound Higley Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.
- Northbound Loop 202 will be closed between Guadalupe and Broadway roads 10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Both US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to northbound Loop 202 will remain open. Alternate routes include northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Broadway Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.
- The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Higley Road will be closed 10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, to 9 a.m. Sunday, April 1. Alternate routes include southbound Higley Road or southbound Val Vista Drive to Williams Field Road to access the Loop 202 on-ramp.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors, according to ADOT.
For more information, call the ADOT project information line, 855-712-8530, or email Projects@azdot.gov.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.